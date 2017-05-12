PS United face Madang FC

By ISAAC LIRI

HUAWEI PS United will be put to the test this weekend in the National Soccer League round two triple-header at the PNG Football Academy in Lae when they take on heavyweights Madang FC.

Securing an impressive 2-1 victory over PNG Besta United last weekend Madang, the Port Moresby- based side sit on top of the NSL ladder.

Coach Peter Turari told The National it was vital to back up last weekend’s satisfactory performance against the 2015 NSL runners- up. “Madang FC and Lae City Dwellers are top sides in the competition when you assess the quality of players. So it’s not going to be tough for us this weekend. We have to be at our best all through the 90 minutes.

“Assessing last week’s game, there are many areas that we need to improve on, we have been working on that and we know Madang will be hard to beat. Whether we win or lose this weekend, we will accept whatever result but we just want to improve from last weekend’s performance.

“We’ve trained for that all through the week.

“We know our side is made up of a lot of young and new players, who are aware of the mammoth task before them,” Turari said.

Having two national representative (PNG Kapuls) players in the side, Donovan Murray and Richard Alois, Turari considers the duo an enrichment for the side in its second year in the PNG Football Association- sanctioned competition.

“These two players add depth into the side and it helps when we’re going up against class sides like Madang.

“Apart from these two, I believe in the rest of my players.

“I am confident they will be at their best this weekend,” Turari said.

In terms of injury, all players are in good shape except for Murray, who suffered an ankle injury in training and is currently being assessed.

“There is a question mark to allow Donovan to play or not and that will be determined before the game,” Turari said.

The Huawei-sponsored side departs Port Moresby today for Lae. Fixtures: Sat, – 10.30 PNG Besta United vs Southern Strikers, 12.30 Lae City Dwellers vs Buang, 15.00 Madang vs PS United.

Like this: Like Loading...