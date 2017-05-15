PS United upset Madang FC NPL

TWELVE outstanding saves by goal keeper Luke Kaprangi Junior saved the day for Huawei PS United from a daring Madang FC side that fell short 1-0 at the PNG Football Academy in Lae on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was acknowledged for his efforts to ensure PS United’s recorded their second win and remain undefeated in the National Soccer League.

Running out on a high, Madang FC looked likely to score in the early stages of the first half, however, poor execution by strikers Stahl Gubag and Emmanuel Airem saw fatigue troubling players as PS United’s Jordon Kaven scored just before half time.

Heading into the second half with a goal in front, the Port Moresby- based PS United had a lot of momentum but Madang kept on fighting back to dominate ball possession.

However, Madang’s goal attempts could not find the net as Kaprangi pulled off some outstanding saves which caught the attention of PNG Kapuls coach Fleming Serristlev who attended the NSL round two triple header.

“It would be great to get a calling from the national side but right now I am just concentrating on giving my best for the PS United,” Kaprangi said.

The East Sepik and Central youngster mentioned after the game that he loved playing goal keeper and did all he could to come up with the saves that ensured victory for his side.

“I love playing goal keeper and I have been playing in this position for quite some time now but credit to the rest of the team mates too.

“We played as a team all through the game and helped each other a lot so everybody in the team deserves credit.

“We knew that Madang is a strong side and have experienced players compared to us but we just had to give our best to win,” Kaprangi said.

Madang FC and PNG Kapuls defender Alwin Komolong, who did not play but came to support his younger brother Felix, was disappointed with the outcome of the game but gave credit to PS United.

“I think it was just another game again where we go out and try to win but fall short.

“We knew we had a lot of opportunities but we just didn’t turn up for ourselves but we can only use this game and go on preparing for our next game,” Komolong said.

