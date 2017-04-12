Puara returns to hunt

By ISAAC LIRI

HUNTERS rake Wartovo Puara will make his return when the SP-sponsored Papua New Guinea franchise take on the Intrust Super Cup competition leaders Redcliffe Dolphins on Sunday at the National Football Stadium.

Hunters coach Michael Marum confirmed the representative hooker had recovered from a major shoulder reconstruction.

“We’ve decided to go with Wartovo this weekend; we lacked direction from the hooking role so it will be a bonus to have him back in the side,” Marum said.

“Last week we had a lot of good field possession but we didn’t execute our game plan right so having Wartovo back, hopefully we complete out sets better.

“With Wartovo, I think he’s got enough experience and form at dummy half to do the job for us.

“He’s very smart and he can combine well with the Boas brothers in the halves and others who have played with him before so we are expecting some good football to come,” Marum said.

Marum said the 26-year-old’s selection was dependent on him pulling through the rest of the week unscathed.

Standing by in the wings are Noel Joel and Lawrence Tu’u while Gahuna Silas, who has deputised well in Wartovo’s absence over the first six rounds, was ruled out with a shoulder injury in the 38-14 loss to the Falcons.

Other players returning to the side include versatile back Adex Wera into the centres pushing Willie Minoga to the bench while veteran David Loko will start alongside Nixon Put in the second-row and vice-captain Wellington Albert, returning from a two-game suspension, displaces brother Stanton at lock.

The annual Stan Joyce Cup will be up for grabs again with holders Redcliffe bringing the trophy up for the clash.

The Dolphins were the first team the Hunters played when entering the Q-Cup in 2014.

The Hunters gave up the silverware to the Brisbane Broncos feeder club last year in round 19 losing 24-20 at Dolphin Oval but have a 4-1-1 record against the Adam Mogg-coached side.

Learning about the recent passing of the Papua New Guinea flag designer Susan Karike Huhume yesterday afternoon, Marum said it would be nice for the team to show respect for the woman who gave the country (and the Hunters) its national colours with a minute of silence.

PNG Hunters: 1. Bland Abavu 2. Stargroth Amean 3. Israel Eliab 4. Adex Wera 5. Karo Kauna Junior 6. Ase Boas (C) 7. Watson Boas 8. Henry Wan 9. Wartovo Puara Junior 10. Esau Siune 11. Nixon Put 12. David Loko 13. Wellington Albert; Reserves: 14. Willie Minoga 15. Rhadley Brawa 16. Stanton Albert 17. Moses Meninga 18. Enoch Maki 19. Lawrence Tu’u 20. Paul Wawa.

