Public access to financial reports key to transparency

INFORMATION on government budgets and financial expenditures must be made easily available to the public to enhance transparent and good governance in the country, a forum was told.

During the 2017 National Development Forum organised by the Consultative Implementation and Monitoring Council (CIMC) in Port Moresby last Thursday, serious concerns were raised that key agencies of the State like the Finance, Treasury and National Planning departments were making it difficult for the public to access budgetary and financial information.

A senior project officer with the social accountability and expenditure programme under the CIMC, Elizabeth Avaisa, said disseminating information was vital to promoting transparency and made leaders, MPs and those in authority accountable to the people.

“But with our current government system, accessing information on budgets and financial expenditures is very difficult,” Avaisa said.

“Our people in the provinces, districts and the wards need to know how much money is being allocated to them.

“They need to know how much has been released by the government, how much has been spent and in which areas. They need to have access to this information but government officers are not making this vital information available to our people.

“To promote transparency and good governance, key agencies in charge of finance must make this information available in simple terms for people to understand.”

Like this: Like Loading...