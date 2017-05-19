‘Public funds, govt property not to be used’

Public servants are not be to be involved in campaigning or use government property for it, Department of Personnel Management Secretary John Kali said yesterday.

“All public employees are informed once again (reminded) not to participate in the campaigns of candidates during the election period,” he said in a circular to public servants.

“It is illegal for candidates to either solicit support from public employees or to accept support from public employees for their election campaigns.

“Public personnel, funds and facilities must not be used in

any form to provide transport, fuel, telephones and communications, computers, secretarial services, photocopying or printing, travel or accommodation costs, refreshment and catering, broadcasting, use of furniture and equipment, and/or election support of any kind for the aspiring candidates.”

Kali urged public servants to report their colleagues who were involved in such activities.

He also asked agency heads to forward to his office, no later than May 24, a list of all officers who had resigned to contest the general election as well as their

dates of resignation and dates of termination and removal from payroll.

