Public funds spent to improve children’s livelihood: MP

KAIRUKU-Hiri MP Peter Isoaimo says that he has spent public funds on improving the livelihood of children for them to have a better future.

Isoaimo said during his recent Easter celebrations at Brown River that since becoming MP through a by-election in 2014, he had spent most of the funds from the district service improvement programme (DSIP) fund on education, health, road infrastructure and the economic sector.

“Education services have been improved within my term in Parliament for two and half years only,” Isoaimo said.

“More classrooms and school libraries were built in Kairuku-Hiri schools.

“I have spent most of the DSIP funds for education services to improve the standard of our children so that they get better education.

“I have also improved other government services in health, law and order, road infrastructures, roll out economic sector programmes and community development programmes as well.”

Isoaimo said children needed to get better quality education to sustain their livelihoods and he has ensured that education facilities in the electorate were improved.

The feeder roads in Kairuku district have also been patrol graded in the last two years.

He said the district was large and funding available was not enough to cater for developmental needs in the electorate.

Isoaimo said despite of the scarce funding the district had, he was able to improve basic services in the electorate over three years since he won the seat in a by-election.

“In a short period of time that I was the MP, we have achieved a lot but not all the services the district needed but we would look to improve and deliver more.”

