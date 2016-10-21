Public libraries are more important than we think

THE public library is an important institution that our country is lacking.

We have that mentality that library has nothing to do for us without realising that it has the great impact in people’s lives especially the developed nations.

Library is the place where knowledge and information are stored and managed.

In Papua New Guinea, we have only one public library, archive and museum which are all located in Port Moresby.

The only place you would find a library is in universities, colleges and research intuitions.

However, most of our schools (primary, high and secondary schools) do not have a library.

This is the biggest problem in our country because we don’t recognise the important of library and archives.

Our Government’s main priority in education is a good investment but improving education services will do nothing for the people of this nation without a library.

Our government should now invest on establishing libraries and information centres all across the provincial centres that will cater for the general information users

With the emerging technologies, information can be managed, stored and disseminated to the users in a timely manner.

When there is a public library, anyone can access the information.

A farmer, a teacher, student, or even a street vendor who is literate can be able to use the library to read books and gain knowledge.

It will ensure everyone will have the chance to use the library to get themselves equipped with the knowledge that they need.

In that way, they can educate themselves to be better citizens of the country.

Sky Bobeng, Via email