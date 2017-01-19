Public servant admits to assaulting daughter’s partner

A SENIOR public servant has asked a court not to imprison her after she admitted to have assaulted another person.

Ruth Goru, from Rigo and a single mother of four, admitted to the Boroko District Court that she had insulted and assaulted her daughter’s partner and his family at Ensisi Valley in the National Capital District (NCD) late last year.

Magistrate Laura Kuvi, sentenced Goru to six months imprisonment and suspended it based on a report provided by the probation office.

“Ordering compensation will do no good as the complainant or the complainants do not want to reconcile,” Kuvi said.

She ordered Goru to keep the peace and to be on good behavior during the time of her probation.

Kuvi also advised Goru not to go near the lodgings of the complainant.

“The court has no powers to move someone around from their place of residence. Where you live is your choice,” Kuvi said.

She said this after finding that the complainants asked the court to order Goru to move out of her home. She will be reimbursed her K400 bail.

Like this: Like Loading...