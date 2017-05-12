Public servant awaits penalty after convicted with murder

A PUBLIC servant who killed his colleague following a row in their office three years ago is awaiting a ruling on his penalty following his conviction.

The National Court in Waigani found Billy Sapsi Pokea from Sumea village in Mendi, Southern Highlands, guilty on one count of wilful murder after stabbing Dennis Taylor Bebego with a knife at the Foreign Affairs Department office in Waigani on July 5, 2014.

Justice Nicholas Kirriwom adjourned the case to Monday to allow lawyers to prepare their pre-sentence submission, and for Pokea to prepare a statement on what type of punishment he should be given.

The court heard that the incident took place when they were at work that day.

Bebego had walked past Pokea’s desk and saw that he was watching a pornographic video on his computer.

Bebego told Pokea that he would report him to the management.

The court heard that Pokea was upset by what Bebego said.

He went to a hardware store and bought a knife.

He returned to the office, went into Bebego’s office, locked the door, and cut him several times.

Pokea denied the charge of wilful murder in court saying he bore no grudges against Bebego.

But the court rejected his argument.

It accepted the evidence of one of his colleague who saw Pokea tussle with Bebego in the office and affirmed its conviction.

Like this: Like Loading...