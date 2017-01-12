Public servants called by God, pastor says

By LUKE KAMA

PASTOR Philip Vaki of the Seventh Day Adventist Church has reminded public servants that they were called by God to serve the people of this country.

Vaki when conducting the first ever public service dedication service at the Sir John Guise Indoor Stadium in Port Moresby on Tuesday, said governments were put in place by God.

“Whether you are in a most senior position or in whatever positions and capacities, you must know that you are chosen by God to serve.

“He knows you have the capacity and the talents for his service and he puts you there not to serve anyone else but to serve him.

“The Bible says government is put in place by God and if you are a public servant, you are chosen by God to serve his people and in whatever work you do, you must not take it as doing it for men,” Vaki said.

“You are doing it for God’s service and that is very important.

“Not only in the public service but in other works of life as well.

“If we do things as doing it for God’s service, we will find comfort, peace, love and joy in our work.

“We will see prosperity, we will see change and we will see this great nation of ours move forward.”

Vaki challenged public servants to be loyal and honest in performing their duties to serve the people and urged them to seek God’s wisdom.

