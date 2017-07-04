Public servants’ Duran Farm housing rolling again

THE National Housing Corporation will deliver a major public housing project at Duran Farm in Port Moresby to Papua New Guineans, particularly public servants, with the initial roll-out of the

trunk infrastructure already underway.

Acting managing director Ditha Nayabbanung said PNG Power and Eda Ranu had already started installations of services which were overlooked due to lack of funding, stalling the progress of the 2500-plus housing allotments for almost two years.

However, he recently realigned the trunk infrastructure as the basic requirement before the construction of houses by five major contractors approved by National Executive Council.

Recently, the project steering committee from the Department of National Planning and Monitoring, led by team leader Salva Jambakau, visited the Duran Farm site to conduct a physical inspection of the work progress thus far.

The team’s visit stemmed from concerns over the slow progress or stagnation of the project and the need to fasttrack vital trunk infrastructure.

Nayabbanung has assured key stakeholders that he would ensure vital truck infrastructure were prioritised and completed in time given the availability of funding.

“Funding for these key truck services has now been released by DNPM and these services remain priority to finally get the project off the ground and the anticipated end product of a decent and affordable modern home is delivered to our citizens.”

Nayabbanung is calling on all key stakeholders and service providers to work as a team and mobilise resources to move the project to the next stage.

