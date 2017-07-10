Public servants have followed orders from Kali, official says

PUBLIC servants have followed the directive of Personnel Management Secretary John Kali not to be involved in election campaigns in East and West New Britain.

East New Britain acting administrator Wilson Matava said everyone had followed the rules. He also serves as the East New Britain election steering committee chairman.

“Public servants are involved in elections by supporting polling and other activities but were not involved in campaigning and there have been no incidents on this for the campaign period” Matava said.

“They are being engaged for the polling duties and that includes government vehicles but are not supporting any candidate in their campaign agenda. The province is compliant to this.”

West New Britain deputy administrator Leo Brown said there had been no incidents of non-compliance to Kali’s directive.

“The public servants in the province are aware of the directive from Mr Kali and we also informed them before the elections.

“There has not been any misuse of government property for the campaigns and also the public servants are aware of the consequences of doing so.

“We are only supporting the election officials in any way we can to ensure a good election in the province.”

