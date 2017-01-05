Public servants not at work despite circular

IT was really disappointing when I fronted up at the National Capital District civil registry and NID office in Boroko yesterday (Jan 4).

There was a public notice on the gate that said the office is closed and will reopen for business next Monday (Jan 9).

The National Government, through the Department of Personnel Management, has been vocal on effective public service delivery in 2017 by establishing a clock-in and clock-out arrangement for all public servants.

This means that the NCD civil registry and NID office should be opened as per the circular instruction 22 of 2016 that states: “All public servants are to return to work on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.”

All officers should be at work.

If there are officers of the NCD civil registry and NID office on leave then there should be internal arrangements for certain officers to man the office as of yesterday.

Many Papua New Guineans have been fronting up at the Boroko office and are getting frustrated of the type of management of this important office due to the delays and postponements. This has been an ongoing issue at these offices from past years.

Many have been complaining that they need to get their NID cards and birth certificates in order to open bank accounts, getting their passports or tax income numbers (TIN) to start their small to medium enterprises (SMEs).

This office is very important to small businesses.

For these offices to put out such notices when the public and everyone else know they should be at work is a slap on the face for Papua New Guineans who are trying to tap into some of the National Government’s initiatives.

The NCD civil registry and NID office should be answerable to the circular instruction issued by the Department of Personnel Management.

Frustrated SME

Boroko, NCD

