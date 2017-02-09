Public servants petition Governor

By HELEN TARAWA

PROVINCIAL administrators are appointed by the National Executive Council upon recommendations by provincial executive councils in consultation with the Department of Personnel Management (DPM), Secretary John Kali says.

Kali clarified this when responding to public servants in New Ireland who questioned the appointment of acting provincial administrator Lamiller Pawut.

He said acting positions were recommended through the department secretary.

Public servants in New Ireland on Friday petitioned Governor Sir Julius Chan to remove the provincial administrator and some senior managers.

The public servants through the representative in the Public Employees Association wanted the top management of the provincial administration removed claiming they were illegally holding office.

Kali said there was a process for the appointment of the administrator which was done always in consultation with the Department of Personnel Management.

“The department secretary submits five names to the Provincial Executive Council who then recommend only one name which is the final candidate for the position,” he said.

“I will check on the appointment of Pawut to confirm the process that was followed.

Sir Julius said the whole thing was illegal and the public servants acted prematurely.

He said the public servants had violated the Public Services Management Act.

Sir Julius directed the provincial administrator to charge the public servants involved.

Like this: Like Loading...