Some public servants practise corruption

Allow this letter to be published on what we the citizens of this province see in the running of our province and its functions.

The recent appointments are not in the best interests of this province neither part of prudent changes for restructuring within its provincial work force.

Time and time again we see and hear of corrupt practises done both in and out of office by certain public servants of Fly River Provincial who are disrespectful of the positions they hold, abusing government assets for their gratification and setting a bad precedent for the younger generational work force .

Western Patriot

Kiunga

