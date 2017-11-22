Public servants receive training on service improvement programme

By REBECCA KUKU

THE Department of Implementation and Rural Development is conducting services improvement programme training on the administrative guidelines and financial instructions around the country.

Acting department secretary Aihi Vaki said the training was to upskill and provide technical expertise to public servants in the districts who lacked skills and knowledge to absorb the provincial and district service programmes.

“Despite the huge development grants frontloaded to provinces and district treasuries, they lack the capacity to successfully implement them,” he said.

He attributed it to the lack of training, no established district project management team (procurement committee), lack of working relationship and communication, no effective coordination between sectoral heads, provincial and district administration.

Vaki also called on provincial and district administrations facing challenges and difficulties in implementing the programmes to seek assistance and technical expertise from the department.

The department has so far conducted training in Ambunti-Drekikir, Nawaeb, Anglimp-South Waghi, Tambul-Nebilyer, South Bougainville, Central Bougainville and Ijivitari.

Rigo, Kokopo and Talasea districts will receive training next.

