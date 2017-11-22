Public servants receive training on service improvement programme

By REBECCA KUKU
THE Department of Implementation and Rural Development is conducting services improvement programme training on the administrative guidelines and financial instructions around the country.
Acting department secretary Aihi Vaki  said the training  was to upskill and provide technical expertise to public servants in the districts  who lacked skills and knowledge  to absorb the provincial and district service programmes.
“Despite the huge development grants frontloaded to provinces and district treasuries, they lack the capacity to successfully implement them,” he said.
He attributed it to the lack of training, no established district project management team (procurement committee), lack of working  relationship  and communication, no effective coordination between sectoral heads, provincial and district administration.
Vaki also called on provincial and district administrations facing  challenges and difficulties in implementing the  programmes to seek  assistance  and  technical  expertise  from  the  department.
The department has so far conducted training in Ambunti-Drekikir, Nawaeb, Anglimp-South Waghi, Tambul-Nebilyer, South Bougainville, Central Bougainville and Ijivitari.
Rigo, Kokopo and Talasea districts will receive training next.

