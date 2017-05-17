Public servants in SHP warned not to engage in election activities

THE Southern Highlands provincial government has warned public servants to carry out the duties they are paid for and stay out of politics.

Acting provincial administrator Fiebik Kilip said some public servants had left their offices and were travelling around with candidates.

He said the provincial election steering committee would look into cases of public servants involved in political activities which was unethical.

He said many public servants were working at the provincial electoral office.

Kilip said the committee would be working with the security officers and the election team to ensure a peaceful election.

He urged public servants to refrain from being involved in politics and to execute their duties as public servants.

“We as public servants must stay united to support the work of the provincial election steering committee,” he said.

He said some teachers were also involved in campaigning and had abandoned students in the classroom.

He said an inter-agency committee which included the police, defence force, correctional services, the church and other stakeholders had worked together to oversee a peaceful general election operation.

He said the committee made many critical decisions including decentralising counting in Mendi.

Kilip said that religious movements promoted peace.

