Public servants told to improve work performance

SOUTH Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu wants a public service that is proactive, innovative and enterprising to public servants in the district.

He told public servants during a dedication service in Buin on Friday that they must improve their performance.

“I do not want a corrupt, indecisive and unproductive public service,” Masiu said.

District executive managers from the districts of Torokina, Bana and Siwai and civil servants joined their colleagues in Buin for the service.

The aim was to remind and recommit public servants to their duties and responsibilities of delivering services to the people.

“It is sad to say that the public service is not proactively delivering services,” Masiu said.

He said he had been in office for five months and South Bougainville had been lagging behind because the public servants had become complacent.

He said he was aware of the issues of accommodation, logistics and office equipment. But public servants must learn to operate within their means.

“District executive managers must learn to be team leaders,” Masiu said.

“They must be leading and working so that the rank and file must follow suit,” Masiu said.

“You must change your mindset and focus yourself on delivering service to the people in whatever field or profession you hold.”

Like this: Like Loading...