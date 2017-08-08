Public servants told to be loyal to new MPs

PUBLIC servants at the Kokopo and Gazelle district administrations in East New Britain must be loyal to their new political leaders and provide the necessary executive services, advice and support, acting provincial administrator, Wilson Matava says.

Matava has advised district administrators and senior public servants to provide the new MPs, Jelta Wong (Gazelle) and Emil Tammur (Kokopo), with updates on all district matters to allow for a smooth transition.

Matava called on officers to be loyal to the district development authority boards and remain neutral as much as possible.

He reminded the officers that they had signed an oath to serve the government without fear or favour and should abide by this oath.

Matava commended public servants in East New Britain that were engaged in the national elections.

He said they played a part that resulted in desired election results.

He said there were few incidents which occurred at the provincial counting centre which counting officials were implicated for foul play.

He said these were disciplinary in nature.

Matava said if the officers were found to have breached election laws they would be dealt with accordingly.

