Public servants told to put God first to stop corruption

By TONY PALME

PUBLIC servants in Enga have been urged to put God first in their work in order to cut down on corruption and complacency in the workplace.

“Our conduct and performances must show that we have the interest of the people at heart,” Enga provincial administrator Dr Samson Amean said during a ceremony in Wabag to welcome new provincial finance manager Nathan Lapakio and farewell Joe Warapio

“This is an opportune time to talk to you public servants. We are here for the sake of the people of Enga.

“All of us must work together and help each other. Each one of us must be watchdogs to each other’s performances. In that way, we can improve and achieve a lot of things.

“The other very important thing I want to stress here is time management. We must start work on time and finish on time.

“If you arrive two hours late or leave two hours early, then you are stealing the money of the people of Enga.”

Amean said many things can go wrong when public servants take God lightly in their work and personal life.

“If we allow God to take control of our lives, we would have no time playing pokies or staying in the bar. We would not chew betel nut or smoke in our office,” he said.

“If we take God seriously, team work comes in. Transparency, accountability, honesty, commitment, courage and humility comes in.

“We will start to see our performances improving and we will achieve a lot of results.

“People will rejoice when we allow God to take lead.”

