Public servants told to step up for Apec meet

FIFTY-three public servants have completed a course in international relations and trade in Australia in preparation for next November’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting in Papua New Guinea.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill told the graduates in a ceremony in Port Moresby on Tuesday to “step up” in contributing the skills and knowledge gained to host the meeting.

“Make no mistake that it will be one of the successful and memorable Apecs that every member economy has had,” he said.

O’Neill thanked the Australian government through its Australian Awards Scholarships programme for the support.

“With the support of our partners, you will make a difference in our country. This is your country, don’t let anyone tell you that you cannot do anything that you want to do. The world provides you with a lot of opportunities,” he said.

“In whatever field you go to, whether it be foreign affairs, trading and investment, planning or treasury, I want you to know that your country will always be there for you.”

O’Neill said Apec was a great opportunity to engage with 21 economies of the world representing 60 per cent of global trade over 50 per cent GDP of the globe, only 21 countries of close to 200 countries in the world.

Australian High Commissioner Bruce Davis said: “The journey now is well and truly on the way to Apec 2018. You are set to become major influences next year. Being a host nation of Apec presents major challenges to any country and Apec officers must first of all embody personal commitment, dedication and a high degree of professional development.

“Assuming this major role in the forum is a major deal, Apec provides a platform to formulate carefully considered responses to the core economic and trade challenges confronting the 21 member economies.”

