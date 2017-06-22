Public servants undergo training on processes of reporting

PUBLIC servants from various government departments and agencies have been given training on the basic knowledge on human rights and the processes of reporting to the United Nations.

Acting first assistant secretary, gender development and human rights, Karen Kaive, said the government had not responded well in reporting on time to the UN and its been a huge concern.

“In this two-day workshop our partners are covering the government’s obligations and departments’ responsibility on this reporting process,” Kaive said.

“Many of us have not attended those training to know our responsibility to respond on reporting, documentation and the reporting itself.”

She said the Department of Community Development and Religion was responsible for reporting on three big conventions, conventions on the rights of the child, convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women and the convention on the rights of persons with disability.

Other partners involved in the reporting process, including National Planning, Foreign Affairs, Constitutional and law Reform Commission and Department of Justice and Attorney-General and Prime Ministers’ Department.

“We have involved our partners with the understanding that within the government departments, we have being given training on the responsibilities to respond on reporting to the UN,” she said. United Nations human rights adviser Kedar said they had been carrying out several activities in relation to human rights in partnership with the Community Development and Religion Department. “This is another training that brings staff from different departments and its an introductory on human rights.”

