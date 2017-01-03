Public service get bigger cut in budget

MORE than 60 per cent of the 2017 Central budget will be absorbed by the public service.

Central Governor Kila Haoda when handing down the budget of K165,191,400 on Thursday in Port Moresby, said the public service played a major role in the implementation of the budget.

“In the 2017 budget, the Central public service will absorb 66.2 per cent of service delivery function grants as personal emoluments,” Haoda said.

“This is an increase in comparison to 41.9 per cent in 2016.”

Haoda said this was a result of an increase in personal emoluments grant due to a K2.2 million rise in teachers’ salaries alone. There was, however, an overall reduction in all service delivery functional grants.

“For this reason, I urge all teachers in the province givew their best to the students,” he said.

“This government will not tolerate non-performance of public service in light of the challenges to expend the development funding under this government.”

Meanwhile, he said the internal revenue was projected at K19,729,000, a decrease of K1,741,000 or eight per cent from K21,470,000 in 2016.

