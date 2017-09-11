Public service needs fixing

THE government has many good development policies and plans in place but it one big stumbling block can derail them all.

That stumbling block is our public service which needs a major revamp and overhaul. There is no better time to do that than now.

The current system has outlived its time. It is now riddled with complacency, nepotism or “wantok system”, duplication of roles and responsibilities by government departments and entities, a lack or absence of inter-government coordination and communication, recycled public servants, and more.

Someone once said that “insanity is doing the same things over and over again and expecting a different result”.

Freddy Gigs, Waigani

