Public service officers to undergo training

More than 100 public service offices will undergo a three-week training following induction by the Education Department.

The 172 officers are divided into four groups with their facilitators from the Personnel Management and Education departments, Nambawan Super Ltd and the National AIDS Council Secretariat.

Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra said in every country, the public service was the arm of the executive government and it was the channel that delivered government policies and resources to the people.

“The first priority of the Education Department is to make sure that education services are delivered to our people and the children receive the best education,” he said.

“In delivering education services, the public service needs to demonstrate innovation by creating new ways to implement the system and stay within the confinement of the laws.”

Kombra appealed to the human resource division to do an audit of officers’ files and records so that study opportunities could be given to those who needed to upgrade their qualifications.

Like this: Like Loading...