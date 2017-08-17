Public service vibrant: Harou

THE public service in Morobe is vibrant and functional and is ready to implement government plans and directives, says acting provincial administrator Sheila Harou.

She said this in response to a challenge issued by new governor Ginson Saonu for public servants to shape up and catch the vision and plans of the province’s political leaders to deliver services to the people.

Harou said when she took office late last year, she had advised the public servants in the province to improve on their performances or they would be shown the exit door.

Harou said the call by Saonu for public servants to improve on their performances has reinforced an earlier call she had made when she took office.

“Public servants in Morobe have stepped up on their performances and we will work closely with the political leaders to deliver services,” Harou said.

“I have told the public servants in the province that we needed a smart administration and a smart government to deliver services to the people,” she said.

Harou agreed with Saonu that the province should have a permanent administrator and not many acting appointments.

Harou said it was a sad reality but the last government of the province had been working with many acting administrators.

“This is a sad scenario,” she said.

“We don’t need many acting administrators. All we need is a permanent administrator who will work with public servants and leaders to ensure services were delivered to the people.”

She said Morobe was a big province and has 7113 public servants scattered throughout the province.

