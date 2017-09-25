Public service work not up to standard

THE general work ethic and approach of many public servants in Papua New Guinea are low and substandard.

These issues include the ‘PNG time’ mentality – which is a time-management problem – the quality of the services provided, how one is dressed to work, etc.

Betel nut, cigarette smoking and alcohol consumption by public servants during working hours is letting the public service down.

The government should push for a discipline and a change in attitude from public servants in all the provinces to lift the standard of performance.

Those who break the rules should be disciplined.

J Javetave

