Public told not to burn vehicles

By DOLLY PALEK

IT IS becoming a normal sight in the nation’s capital – a car involved in an incident and left unattended is burnt by opportunists.

Director of Traffic Joseph Joe said such opportunists should be punished by the law.

“There are a lot of opportunists out there looking to cause trouble and those who burn cars on roadsides are just a few. They have no respect for private property and the environment,” Joe told The National.

He said that people’s mindset had changed over time and the feeling of patriotism and helping one another were no longer there.

“In the past, when a car incident occurs, people run to the scene to help the injured and save the property,” Joe said.

“Now it is completely different. People only run in to steal from the cars and if the car is left overnight or before police assistance arrives, it is burnt to ashes.

“Such actions are considered as crimes and those involved must face the law.”

Joe said that those behaviours affected investigation into fatal car incidents.

He is appealing to the people in Port Moresby and PNG to stop burning the cars and start being patriotic towards their fellow citizens.

Like this: Like Loading...