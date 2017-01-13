Public transport system to come under scrutiny

THE country’s public transport system will come under scrutiny when legislation is passed this year before APEC 2018.

Transport Minister Malakai Tabar and APEC Minister Justin Tkatchenko yesterday explained what was being planned to improve the PMV and taxi system in Port Moresby.

Tabar said he would table bills in the next Parliament sitting regarding the monitoring of PMVs and taxis.

“We’ve accepted a few very strong statements from the people, through print media and radio, which we will work hard on with the assistance of Government and the Minister for APEC,” he said.

“We would like to see some improvements. We believe there is responsibility on Papua New Guineans, on their endeavor to run a small business in a city like Port Moresby, to work with authorities to clean up their act. Trying to make money out of a small business is one matter. Keeping the image of the nation is an important responsibility.

“We will be appealing to all Papua New Guineans, especially after the legislative framework is done, to be wary that the department is going to take responsibility for a whole lot of things – especially the issuing of licenses, monitoring, and especially the way PMVs and taxis are operated in a city like Port Moresby.”

Tkatchenko said all Port Moresby PMVs and taxis “must be cleaned up appropriately”.

