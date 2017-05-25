Public urged to call hotline to report officers

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

MEMBERS of the public are encouraged to call the police hotline 3226401 if they see police officers associating themselves with general election candidates.

Deputy Police Commissioner Jim Andrews urged them to call or text him on 72010138 if they notice any police misbehaviour in public.

“They can call or text me personally or call the National Communication Centre on 3226401 at the Police Headquarters in Port Moresby,” he said.

“There will be 12 officers manning the 24-hour communication centre.

They can also call or text the officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Hohoves Kora on 76060108.

They can also email complaint to lekupeboinat@gmail.com.”

Andrews said people could also directly contact divisional police commanders and provincial police commanders if they noticed any member of the security forces escorting candidates, intimidating or harassing voters, or misbehaving.

“I issued a stern warning last week to all members of the Security Forces including police, soldiers and warders to take a neutral (political) stand,” he said.

“This directive is to control the misuse of delegated duties, to minimise the abuse of police powers and corrupt practices during the polling and counting periods.”

