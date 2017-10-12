Public urged to report selling of examination answer sheets

A SENIOR education official in Morobe has called on the public to report to authorities anyone selling national examination answer sheets on the streets.

Morobe provincial programme adviser for education Keith Jiram sounded the warning as Grade 10 students go through their week-long annual examination.

The grade 10 students will face business studies and agriculture papers today and end the week with English papers.

Jiran said although the province did not have any case of examination cheating, it was always advisable to be alert at all times.

“Morobe does not have a history of students buying answer sheets sold on the streets but I am just issuing this warning in case it happens,” Jiram said.

“The public should report to us or police if they come across anyone selling national examination answer sheets on the streets.”

Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra said this week there was a marked decrease in exam cheating last year compared to the previous year.

Jiram said to prevent exam hiccups:

No primary school teacher will be an invigilator for Grades 10 and 12 – only high school and secondary school teachers;

examination venues are to be kept a secret until exam day; and,

Security to be tightened during examination day.

“This is the third day of exams in the province for Grade 10s and so far no problems have been reported,” Jiram said.

“I am optimistic things will continue like this until the week ends.”

He said students from 19 high and secondary schools in the province were sitting for the Grade 10 exams.

It will be followed by the Grade 12 examination then Grade Eight.

