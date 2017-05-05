Public urged to be wary of conduct during polls

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says the way Papua New Guineans conduct themselves during the general election will impact greatly on the country’s image abroad.

He told the National Broadcasting Commission radio talkback show yesterday that people should be wary of their conduct because the world was watching PNG as it gears up to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit next year.

“Apart from allowing our people to have their say on who their leaders should be, what we have to be mindful of is that the international community is watching us,” O’Neill said.

“That (Apec) is another 12 months away after the election.

“So we have to be careful what sort of image we are going to portray to the world.

“Is Papua New Guinea a country that is progressive, stable, growing and developing enough to stand up to the scrutiny of the world that is going to be here in 2018?

“That’s the strong message that we have to send to the international community.

“We have got observers coming to PNG to observe the elections.

“Most of them are from Apec member countries as well.

“They will go back and send reports to their governments and leaders that Papua New Guinea is not ready, or Papua New Guinea is ready.

“That’s the sort of message that they will take back.

“We want them to take back positive messages of PNG.”

