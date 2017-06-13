Public will not be fooled by candidates

THE good citizen of this country will never be fooled by politicians who are attacking themselves in the mainstream media using different parties.

Their timing for breaking away from the PNC led coalition government is so fishy and the way they are attacking each other looks deceptive.

It is a mis-direction they are so desperate to sell to the public.

If what Ben Micah and Patrick Pruaitch are doing is for real then I think they have missed the train.

They had their chance to cross the floor when the opposition asked, but chose not to.

Why now?

What happened to their loyalty?

What kind of leadership will they provide if they are going to be un-decided on matters that are very crucial for this country until the ship hits the floor?

Also the public will not be misled by candidates who claim to represent the grass root people after stealing funds that were

supposed to be used to improve the livelihood of the very people they are now claiming to represent.

Huriba Piango Tutu

