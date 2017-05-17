Publish faces, names of escapees

There have been numerous jail breakouts previously in PNG.

Many escapees are now roaming freely in the communities without any fear of the law, knowing that they will never be recognised or identified by the people or by police.

Some of them have decided to settle elsewhere from where they committed the offence, making it different to be captured.

My suggestion is for the prison authorities and police to publish in the media identities and particulars of every escapees so that the public can assist.

It is also a public matter.

Concerned citizen

