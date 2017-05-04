Publish list of public servants contesting

Could the Department of Personnel Management Secretary publish names of all public servants who have resigned to contest 2017 elections?

There are public servants who claimed to resign but have not resigned and are yet they are contesting in the election.

Is DPM aware of this?

For public consumption it would be better if DPM can publish their names so people know who actually resigned to contest. Some public servants who have resigned but yet have access to government facilities such as car and house.

Is this allowed by the government?

Nick Tyson

POM

