Pukpuks out of cup

PAPUA New Guinea will not play in July’s Oceania Cup, with the World Rugby-recognised PNG Rugby Football Union (PNGRFU) board led by Ben Frame, advising stakeholders, associations and fans yesterday because of the split in the country’s union.

The PNGRFU said it was regrettable that the Pukpuks had been suspended and this would be the first time since the inception of the tournament that PNG had failed to send a team to the regional tournament, which doubled as the first step towards World Cup qualification.

“The decision by Oceania Rugby to suspend PNG’s participation was due to the current impasse within the union. The illegal Steven Kami-Peter Tsiamalili board have caused so much turmoil in the code, that no sponsor has been willing to commit to the team,” the statement said.

It said the impasse in the PNGRFU had further resulted in current and potential sponsors holding back all investments towards the game until they saw a positive conclusion to what had transpired over the last six months.

“This has resulted in the elite rugby 7s high performance programme being stalled until further notice, a postponement in the announcement of major sponsorship deals with the PNG men’s 7s team, the naming rights sponsor of the national provincial 7s and 15s championships not committing for 2017, as well as seeing various provinces forming breakaway groups as the people try to steer clear of the politicking and just play rugby.”

The PNGRFU said as sponsors awaited a resolution by World Rugby, the Frame-led board reiterated its stance as only a clear outcome to the impasse would give confidence for sponsors to once again invest their funds into a sport that has allowed politics of the day to affect it, with the assistance of Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko, who did not consult the PNGRFU, before publicly endorsing both Tsiamalili and Kami.

“To prioritise the importance of the players, the affiliated provincial unions, its associated clubs, teams, coaches, supporters and entire rugby family, the Frame-led PNGRFU board have agreed to the arbitration terms and conditions, insisted by World Rugby, to work towards a resolution to this impasse which is destroying rugby union throughout PNG.

“But to date the Kami group have not agreed with World Rugby and are threatening not to partake in the arbitration process.

“The entire rugby community will now have to wait for World Rugby’s response in the coming days to the failed arbitration, as World Rugby does not need PNG Rugby, but rather PNG Rugby needs World Rugby’,” the statement said. The PNGRFU Board thanked the PNG rugby community, its sponsors, stakeholders and associates for continuing to believe that the sport in PNG would weather the negativity of the last six months.

“We would like to also apologise to all rugby players in PNG, who have been disadvantaged by the impasse and the unfortunate circumstances which have led to our tournament suspension.

