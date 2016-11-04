Pulpit not for politicians, Urame says

By JUNIOR UKAHA

THE head bishop of the PNG Evangelical Lutheran Church Reverend Jack Urame says the pulpit belongs to ordained pastors and not politicians.

Urame was reacting yesterday to a comment by Morobe Governor Kelly Naru at a church gathering in Bulolo last Saturday that as a layman of the church, he had the right to preach the Word of God.

Urame said while the Lutheran Church welcomed the support of politicians in the work of God, they should not preach from the pulpit.

“I made it clear in the media when I was voted in as bishop early this year that the pulpit belonged to ordained pastors and not to politicians,” he said.

“Politicians who are church members are Christians and should take part in church gatherings as church members, not with (any) political motives because church gatherings are not political events.

“Our church doctrine acknowledges priesthood of all believers.

“That means that every Christian has the right to express his or her faith and witness Christ to others.

“That does not mean that they take the role of pastors.

“In its strict sense, preaching should be the responsibility of trained and ordained pastors.”

Urame said some people were ignoring this and allowing people not trained in theology to preach at will.

“The problem is when theological concepts are not properly guided, the possibility of misinterpreting the Scripture is high and people can be misled,” he said.

Urame said politics must be kept out of the church and practiced only in parliament.

