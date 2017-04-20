Puma dominates Charity Cup

CONSISTENCY in fielding a team in the Charity Cup over the years has paid dividends for Puma Energy over the Easter weekend.

The energised Puma outfit outlasted their opponents over the four-day Charity Cup tournament, winning three of the five titles on offer.

PNG Soccer Charity Trust Committee chairman Sione Kami congratulated Puma Energy for their win.

Puma Energy picked up the top honours in the senior mixed, masters and junior divisions.

Kami said Puma was the only firm to field teams in all divisions.

“They did the same last year and are looking forward to returning next season,” he said.

Kami thanked the 84 teams for participating in this year’s Charity Cup which was an increase from 56 teams last year.

“We believe the interest to compete this year went up due to the focus of the event on spreading awareness on lifestyle diseases and the issues that accompany them.

“These are issues that affect the lives of all who competed one way or another,” the committee boss said.

“The response was overwhelming.”

