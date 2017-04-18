Puma ends sale of unleaded petrol, zoom

PUMA Energy has stopped the sale of unleaded petrol and zoom from all its facilities, according to a company statement.

“Due to operational requirements, Puma Energy is advising customers that we have stopped unleaded petrol and zoom sales from all our facilities. Puma Energy apologises for any inconvenience caused to our customers and will ensure that supply will resume at the earliest possible time. We will advise customers at that time.”

Company country manager Jim Collings told The National: “Puma Energy is committed to long-term supply security of quality products for Papua New Guinea. From time to time, we have operational requirements that help us ensure we deliver on these elements. At this stage, we cannot provide a specific time frame (for the resumption of supply) but we will make certain that supply resumes at the earliest possible time and will advise customers accordingly. Puma Energy apologises for any inconvenience caused to our customers.”

Collings yesterday confirmed that the situation remained the same.

