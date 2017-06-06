Puma Energy extends support to Ywam with K1.6 million

PUMA Energy has extended its sponsorship of fuel and lubricants to support the Ywam medical ship’s work in the country.

An additional funding of K1.6 million over two more years will bring the total investment commitment to almost K4 million.

Puma Energy’s country manager Jim Collins said they were honoured to be providing fuel for a journey which would improve health and training outcomes and deliver a brighter future for the people.

“It is part of our corporate social responsibility delivery. In fact, it’s a great privilege to be involved,” Collins said.

He said the medical ship was reaching some of the most remote communities in the country to provide health care and training.

“We know that lives of Papua New Guineans are going to be changed in this work,” Collin said.

Ywam Medical Ship managing director Ken Mulligan thanked Puma Energy for the support.

He said together they could give hope, help and training to people in isolated areas.

“It is a privilege to continue this vital partnership that is changing lives,” Ken said.

The Ywam medical ship has just completed a five-month outreach to the remote areas in Southern region and Morobe. It will return to PNG in October for another eight-month deployment.

Like this: Like Loading...