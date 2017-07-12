Puma Energy strengthens aid partnership

By Moya Nina Iowa

Puma Energy PNG Limited is backing Buk bilong Pikinini (BbP) to provide libraries and teacher training at Idlers Bay, Central under a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed yesterday.

The MOU will also ensure that Puma Energy continues to support and sponsor BbP’s work throughout the country through the distribution of books and provision of literacy programmes.

BbP executive officer, Henry Ume said that BbP would work with Puma Energy in its footprint areas, especially in Roku and Kouderika to establish libraries with proper facilities. The partnership will also see teachers in the area being trained and provided resources for them to teach efficiently and effectively.

According to BbP, over 500,000 books have been accessed by more than 4000 children through its libraries nationwide since Puma Energy partnered with them four years ago after taking over from Inter Oil.

Puma Energy’s sponsorship of BbP is now worth over K100,000.

The company’s general manager for strategy and external affairs, Hulala Tokome, said that previous support was through the provision of fuel products for BbP mobile libraries and he hoped that through their sponsorship BbP would continue to provide its services.

