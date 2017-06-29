Puma energy yet to operate fuel facility at Jackson airport

PUMA Energy is yet to start operating its fuel supply facility at Jackson airport in Port Moresby.

The Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC) this month granted conditional authorisation to Puma Energy to set up its aviation fuel storage facilities to supply Jet A-1 fuel to airlines.

Puma Energy had applied for authorisation because its entry to the airport had raised potential anti-competitive concerns.

The ICCC also included two conditions which Puma Energy should comply with.

The conditions aimed at:

Achieving optimal competition at the airport and the aviation industry; and,

Minimising the chain of potential negative effects on consumers and travellers.

“While the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission also notes the potential averse competition implications of Puma Energy’s entry, Jackson airport is the aviation hub for Papua New Guinea and effective competition is lacking there,” commissioner and chief executive officer Paulus Ain said.

“As a result of lack of effective competition, airlines seem to be suffering from high fuel prices which are eventually passed to consumers in the form of higher airfares and freight rates.”

Puma Energy’s general manager strategy and external affairs Hulala Tokome yesterday told The National that the company was in the process of responding to the commission.

“Yes we are in the process of responding to the final determination hence we have not commenced operation of a fuel facility at Jackson airport,” Tokome said.

Like this: Like Loading...