Puma resumes sale of fuel

PUMA Energy says it will re-commence supply of unleaded petrol and zoom from today.

The company in a statement said: “Puma Energy is pleased to advise all our valued customers that we have re-commenced supply of unleaded petrol and zoom sales from all our facilities. Puma Energy sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused and thank our valued customers for your patience and understanding.”

The company last Wednesday announced that it had stopped supply of the fuel products saying it was “due to operational requirements”.

Businesses around the country were just starting to feel the impact of the fuel supply cut this week.

Sepik Chamber of Commerce president Alois Mateos said there was still fuel in Wewak but they expected it to feel the impact later this week.

“Petrol has not been delivered to fuel stations.

“Only diesel and other fuel are available at the services stations.

“Our coastal and Sepik river people will suffer if they do not release the petrol.”

Puma Energy Country Manager PNG Jim Collings said earlier this week: “Puma Energy is committed to the long-term supply security of quality products for Papua New Guinea. From time to time, we have operational requirements that help us ensure we deliver on these elements.”

Like this: Like Loading...