Puma selling cheap gas

PEOPLE in the Highlands region are expected to benefit from the competition provided by a new gas company in Mt Hagen. Puma Gas opened a depot on Friday at Dobel outside the city.

Fit Kumul Limited, a locally-owned company in Mt Hagen, is the official distributor of Puma gas in the Highlands region.

Steven Bell, the national marketing and sales manager, said they were making available locally-made products at an affordable price.

Bell said the gas was made from Kutubu crude oil at the Napa Napa refinery outside Port Moresby.

Marketing manager of Puma gas, Gabriel Laka, said a 4.5kg cylinder of gas cost K40.

He said they had established themselves in Rabaul, Kimbe, Wewak and Lae.

They will open depots in Kavieng and Madang too.

