Puma to set up aviation fuel facility

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

THE Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC) has granted conditional authorisation to Puma Energy to set up its aviation fuel storage facilities at the Jackson International Airport to supply Jet A-1 fuel to airlines.

Puma Energy had applied for authorisation because its entry to the airport raised potential anti-competitive concerns. Commissioner and chief executive Paulus Ain said the authorisation would protect Puma Energy and the National Airport Corporation from any legal actions under the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission Act 2002, to lease a piece of land at or near the airport to build an aviation fuel farm facility and provide associated services.

He said based on the information provided by Puma Energy and submissions received from stakeholders, ICCC noted that there were potential adverse competition effects should Puma Energy be allowed to freely enter the market.

“While the ICCC also notes the potential averse competition implications of Puma Energy’s entry, Jackson airport is the aviation hub for PNG and effective competition is lacking there,” Ain said.

“As a result of lack of effective competition, airlines seem to be suffering from high fuel prices which are eventually passed to consumers in the form of higher airfares and freight rates.

“In the interest of introducing some level of effective competition at Jackson airport to achieve a reduction in the aviation fuel prices and flow on benefits to the travelling public, Independent ICCC has decided to allow Puma Energy to enter Jackson airport and operate its business there with some strict conditions under this authorisation.”

The conditions are aimed at:

Achieving optimal competition at Jackson and the aviation industry; and,

Minimising the chain of potential negative effects on consumers and the traveling public.

