Pundari explains role of department

Environment and Conservation Minister John Pundari says environmental studies are done before resource projects begin.

He was responding to Gulf Governor Havila Kavo on whether the Department of Environment and Conservation had the capacity to conduct its own environmental impact studies for the LNG pipeline that runs through the province.

“I will further consult with the Gulf Governor as to where in particular he is referring his question to so the department can be able to assist and answer his question,” Pundari said.

He said the department had been trying to manage more than 400 permits.

Pundari thanked the Government for passing the legislation to ensure his department became an authority which would effectively and efficiently manage these permits.

“Our focus is basically on some of our major extractive industries in the country,” he said.

“But the challenges for us in managing other permits have now been made easy with the Bill been passed allowing us to confidently carry out our work.”

Like this: Like Loading...