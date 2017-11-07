Punters, casuals urged to have a shot today

By JACK AMI

THE Emirates Melbourne Cup is Australia’s most prestigious annual thoroughbred horse race with a stake of A$6 million (K14,693,537) which starts today.

Pacific Racing & Sports Betting Ltd manager Peter McCoy has again predicted that local punters will again pack the outlets in the nation’s capital and around Papua New Guinea.

“This is one of the richest ‘two-mile handicap in the world and one of the richest turf races,” McCoy said.

“It’s a 3200m race conducted by the Victoria Racing Club at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne as part of the Melbourne Spring Racing Carnival.

“In Papua New Guinea there’ll be many social gatherings at clubs and hotels and eyes will be fixed on the screens.

“Pacific Racing outlets at Gordon, Badili, SP Syndicate Boroko, will open at 7.30 am and we were taking bets all day yesterday and today while Lamana Hotel and Car Club will be open on the cup day.

“It is traditionally hard for bookmakers to win because the odds are so long. It is a great race for everybody to bet on because many horses at long prices have a good chance of winning.

“People who don’t know anything about horse racing can have a bet with a good chance of winning.”

McCoy said the highest amount his establishment paid to a Melbourne Cup punter was K45,000.

He said punters would win up to K100,000 on single bets.

