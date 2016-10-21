Punters gearing up for Melbourne Cup

By JACK AMI

THE Pacific Racing and Sports Betting Centre is gearing up for the popular Melbourne Cup on Nov 2.

Melbourne Cup is two weeks away and the interest in the horses has gone to a new level at the Waigani venue, which has been operation since last October.

PRSBC has expanded its service to punters with the addition of six outside terminals for Australia’s biggest race.

The betting shop opens at 8am so customers can place bets on their way to work while the heavy punters have the use of the VIP lounge.

Car Club members can use the new entrance at the club which was opened recently.

Centre director Peter McCoy said this would be their second major event and he was hoping for a bigger and better run-out.

McCoy said since the firm opened its doors a year ago, the business had attracted a good number of punters averaging several hundred a day.

Last year a rank outsider — Prince of Penzance — came through to win the Melbourne Cup, burning the majority of punters but McCoy said that would not stop serious and casual gamblers from laying down bets on one of Pacific region’s biggest and most prestigious horse race.

“We attract many punters on a daily basis with our wide range of betting options and we’re open seven days a week so folks can come and see what we’re all about.”

The PRSBC offers the usual win, doubles, quinellas, exactas and trifectas along with the exotics such as first four, quaddie, each way doubles, course doubles, each way trebles, accumulators and big six bets.

The shop’s maximum payout is K100,000. Six betting stalls will be set at the Gold Club, Waigani, for punters who flock to the venue to watch the race.

