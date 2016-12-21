Pupils bring Xmas joy

By PISAI GUMAR

A GROUP of students, who had raised funds to assist a child diagnosed with cancer but later died, used the money instead to buy gifts for cancer patients at a hospital.

The 10 primary and elementary school children from Bulolo in Morobe, raised funds hoping Nimbae Yuwing, 8, from Yawan village in Yus Ward, Kabwum, would receive medical treatment overseas.

The children, after learning that Yuwin had been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma on the face, began raising funds early this year.

They also provided food which was offered to Nimbae on their behalf by elder sister Martha Akui who was attending the Bugandi Secondary School.

But Yuwing passed away before he could receive the medical treatment the children were hoping for.

According to cancer treatment unit oncologist Dr John Niblett, Yuwing could have been treated if the cancer had been diagnosed earlier.

The cancer had advanced to Stage Four which he said was hard to cure.

His death really hurt the children, according to grandfather and mentor Aaron Akui.

“The purpose was to teach children at early age to appreciate what life is, how to be loyal and honest to create friendship, how to love, care and share with others in need through humanitarian work,” Akui said.

“Because the funds were raised for Yuwing but who was called by the Lord to Heaven to be with Him, the kids resolved to share it with cancer patients and put a smile on them with Christmas gifts.”

The children travelled to the Angau Memorial Hospital with gifts for the patients at the cancer ward.

There were hugs, smiles and tears as they wished the patients a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

