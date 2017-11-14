Pupils who failed Gr8 pass Gr12

A PRIVATE college in Port Moresby has graduated its first grade 12 students.

The students had been allowed to move on to grade 9 even though they had failed their grade 8 exams three years ago.

They then passed their grade 10 exams and moved up to the higher grades.

The first Waigani Christian College students proceeded to grade 12 after passing the grade 10.

“What makes it so special today is that these grade 12 students were able to find a space in grade 9,” Education Minister Nick Kuman said .

“They were students who dropped out from grade 8 in 2014.

“The Government and the National Capital District Education Division were trying to see students who dropped out of school, if given another chance can complete their education at grade 12.

“The college enrolled 565 grade 9 students in 2014 and they scored good marks, similar to other secondary and national high schools.”

Founder Benjamin Mul said it was exciting and encouraging to see the students making it through.

